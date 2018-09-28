Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Sports

AFP
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh's Shakib undergoes surgery in Dhaka

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Friday he underwent surgery on his injured finger shortly after he returning home from the United Arab Emirates, leaving his Asia Cup mission incomplete.

Shakib missed Friday´s final against India and Bangladesh´s last Super Four game against Pakistan after he aggravated a finger injury.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to move to the final of the Asia Cup for the third time in the last four editions.

"When I was returning home with pain in my hand, I did not realise I would face such a terrible situation," Shakib wrote on his verified Facebook page.

"After coming back to home, due to immense pain and abnormal swelling of the hand, I needed an immediate surgery done in a hospital... infected pus had to be taken out from my finger," he wrote.

"Your prayers have saved me from a great danger but I will have to do another surgery quickly," added the 31-year all-rounder.

Shakib hurt his left little finger during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March and has continued playing since then.

He wanted to have a surgery before the Asia Cup for a complete recovery from the injury, but the BCB insisted on playing him in the key tournament.

The all-rounder played the team´s first four matches of the tournament. He scored 49 runs and picked up seven wickets.

The surgery has all but ruled Shakib out of next month´s home series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will arrive in Dhaka on October 16 to play three one-day internationals and two Test matches.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves
Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
PCB rejects allegations of former fielding coach

PCB rejects allegations of former fielding coach
Load More load more

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!