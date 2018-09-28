Indonesia rocked by 7.5 magnitude quake, tsunami warning issued

JAKARTA: Indonesia was struck by a very strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake Friday, the US Geological Survey said, and the national disaster agency issued a tsunami warning.



The quake hit central Sulawesi island at a shallow depth of some 10 kilometres (six miles), just hours after a smaller quake killed at least one person in the same part of the country.

Indonesia´s disaster agency issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Sulawesi and east coast of Indonesia´s part of Borneo island.