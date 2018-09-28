Indonesia rocked by 7.5 magnitude quake, tsunami warning issued

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Indonesia was struck by a very strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake Friday, the US Geological Survey said, and the national disaster agency issued a tsunami warning.
The quake hit central Sulawesi island at a shallow depth of some 10 kilometres (six miles), just hours after a smaller quake killed at least one person in the same part of the country.
Indonesia´s disaster agency issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Sulawesi and east coast of Indonesia´s part of Borneo island.
JAKARTA: Indonesia was struck by a very strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake Friday, the US Geological Survey said, and the national disaster agency issued a tsunami warning.
The quake hit central Sulawesi island at a shallow depth of some 10 kilometres (six miles), just hours after a smaller quake killed at least one person in the same part of the country.
Indonesia´s disaster agency issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Sulawesi and east coast of Indonesia´s part of Borneo island.
Comments