Fri September 28, 2018
World

AFP
September 28, 2018

Indonesia rocked by 7.5 magnitude quake, tsunami warning issued

JAKARTA: Indonesia was struck by a very strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake Friday, the US Geological Survey said, and the national disaster agency issued a tsunami warning.

The quake hit central Sulawesi island at a shallow depth of some 10 kilometres (six miles), just hours after a smaller quake killed at least one person in the same part of the country.

Indonesia´s disaster agency issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Sulawesi and east coast of Indonesia´s part of Borneo island. 

