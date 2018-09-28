Govt takes notice of fake calls made under CM Buzdar's name

LAHORE: Punjab government has taken notice of fake calls being made under the name of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A notification was issued to government officials asking them to verify fake calls made on CM Buzdar’s name or from his office prior to implementing any directives.

“Name of Chief Minister Punjab is being misused in different offices of Punjab by fake telephone calls. All departments/offices are directed to verify and confirm the authenticity of telephonic directions from the Chief Minister’s office before compliance of any sort,” the notification read.

Soon after, another notification, citing unknown reasons, was sent asking officials to implement the open door policy of Punjab government.