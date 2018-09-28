Missing girl found dead in shopping bag in Hyderabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: A six-year-old missing girl’s body was recovered from a shopping bag on Thursday night in Hyderabad.
The minor identified as Arbish had been reported missing since 4pm on Thursday.
As revealed by CCTV footage, a burqa-clad individual was identified dumping the body of the minor in a shopping bag at the city’s Latifabad number 10 area.
Furthermore it was revealed by Bhitai Hospital’s medico-legal officer Kausar Waqar that: “The body shows no sign of abuse, however, the cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report.”
The girl’s father has also stepped forth clarifying that he does not have any enemies, while adding that: “Someone informed me that my daughter has been hit by a motorbike and later her body was found in a shopping bag.”
