Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

World

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three Saudis accused of terrorism killed in clash with security forces

RIYADH: Three Saudi men accused of terrorism were killed on Wednesday after clashes with the security forces in Qatif, a Saudi media reported on Thursday.

All three are Saudi nationals, Muhammad Hassan Ahmad Al- Zayed, Mufeed Hamza Ali Al-Olwan and Khaleel Ibrahim Hassan Al-Muslim. They were killed on Wednesday evening after clashes with the security forces, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to reports, three members of the Saudi security forces suffered light injuries, he said. The three killed “are linked to the terror incidents that happened in Qatif.

They were wanted in cases linked to terror, were spotted in a house located in the neighborhood of Al-Kuwaikeb in the center of Qatif and this was after a monitoring and surveillance operation.

The clashes erupted when the terrorists found that the security forces had surrounded them, refused to surrender and opened fire, which prompted the security forces to retaliate and kill them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship

Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship
With tears and anger, Trump court pick denies sex assault allegation

With tears and anger, Trump court pick denies sex assault allegation
Netanyahu, in UN speech, claims secret Iranian nuclear site

Netanyahu, in UN speech, claims secret Iranian nuclear site
US F-35 fighters fly first ever combat mission

US F-35 fighters fly first ever combat mission
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore