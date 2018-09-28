Three Saudis accused of terrorism killed in clash with security forces

RIYADH: Three Saudi men accused of terrorism were killed on Wednesday after clashes with the security forces in Qatif, a Saudi media reported on Thursday.

All three are Saudi nationals, Muhammad Hassan Ahmad Al- Zayed, Mufeed Hamza Ali Al-Olwan and Khaleel Ibrahim Hassan Al-Muslim. They were killed on Wednesday evening after clashes with the security forces, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to reports, three members of the Saudi security forces suffered light injuries, he said. The three killed “are linked to the terror incidents that happened in Qatif.

They were wanted in cases linked to terror, were spotted in a house located in the neighborhood of Al-Kuwaikeb in the center of Qatif and this was after a monitoring and surveillance operation.

The clashes erupted when the terrorists found that the security forces had surrounded them, refused to surrender and opened fire, which prompted the security forces to retaliate and kill them.