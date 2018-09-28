India’s behaviour contrary to SAARC’s objectives, says FM Qureshi

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday attended South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation’s (SAARC) meeting on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Addressing the forum, the Foreign Minister stressed the need to move forward in a positive direction to achieve something substantial from the platform.

Qureshi also expressed displeasure over India's non-serious attitude, saying that India’s hostile behaviour is obstructing the progress of the entire region, and is contrary to the very purpose of the association.

The FM added that his Indian counterpart had left during the session with the words of enhancing regional cooperation .



When asked about any possible dialogue with India in the future, the Minister avoided the query with a gentle smile. It is pertinent to mention here that Pak-Indian Foreign Ministers remained reluctant to shake hands during the session.

Though ties between India and Pakistan remain strained, analysts were expecting a photo-op, and the exchange of pleasantries between the two foreign ministers.

When a reporter questioned the Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj about any good news that can be expected in terms of bilateral relations with Pakistan, she brushed off the question with a laughter and chose not to reply.

Qureshi also met with the United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad during a session of the SAARC Council of Ministers in New York. They held comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues in the meeting.

Pak-Afghan relations, durable peace in Afghanistan, dialogues with Taliban and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

The summit was attended by the foreign ministers of the SAARC member countries.