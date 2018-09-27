Pakistan cinema is catching up, says President Alvi after watching JPNA

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Alvi surprised the Twitter community on Thursday when he announced watching a newly-released Pakistani romantic comedy film.

“I watched the movie جوانی پھر نہیں آنی yesterday. An excellent production. I am glad Pakistan cinema is catching up and creating good entertainment,” the president wrote on the popular micro-blogging website.

The film starring Humayun Saeed, Marva Hocane, Fahad Mustafa and Kubran Khan was released on August 22, breaking all previous records at the box office.

JPNA2 has become the highest grossing Pakistani film, raking in over 60 crore worldwide. It has collected almost 44 crore in Pakistan and the other 16 crore at the global box office.

