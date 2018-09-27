PCB rejects allegations of former fielding coach

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was disappointed by the "baseless" allegations made by former fielding coach Steve Rixon in a recent interview.

“The PCB spokesman wishes to clarify that the Board has enjoyed cordial relations with all current and former foreign staff attached with national teams,” a statement by the cricket board said on Thursday.

"Mr. Steve Rixon was a good coach who worked hard with the players and certainly helped improve team's fielding in the last two years. It comes as a surprise to us that Mr. Rixon made unfounded allegations against PCB” it added.

The PCB strongly refuted the allegations made by Mr. Rixon in his interview, the foreign coaching staff has full backing and support of the board."