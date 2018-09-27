Thu September 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan somehow manages to attract negative attention to him and this time the actor is brushing off nepotism accusations.

While the 52-year-old actor is prepping up to release his upcoming production Loveyatri, the public is going berserk condemning Khan of nepotism as his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma makes his debut in the lead role.

Hindustan Times citing the actor amidst a media event revealed: ““He has been training hard. I knew this nepotism thing would come up. He is the son of a politician. How can you put him into this nepotism thing? This is the only one place where nepotism cannot work at all. It is the audience that will make you a superstar or will reject you no matter whose son or a brother-in-law you are.”

Salman Khan with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

The Bajrangi Bhaijan actor went on to observe that all of his projects land in hot waters as their release dates approach.

“I remember when Maine Pyaar Kiya had released, I went on a bike with my friend in a theatre to gauge the reaction of the audience. During the interval people saw me and I had to run away from there. It is one of the happiest moment for me,” he stated.

Furthermore he added: “I am one of the fortunate ones that even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore.”

His upcoming production Loveyatri which is presently under scrutiny for upsetting Hindu sentiments will be released on October 5.

