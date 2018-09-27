Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped struggling pacer Mohammad Amir for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The two-match Test series kicks off from October 7 in UAE.

The talented pacer failed to take a single wicket in any of four matches he played in the Asia Cup.

Sarfraz Ahmed has retained his captaincy despite pressure from some quarters that he be sacked over his poor showing in the Asia Cup.



On the other hand, Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza have been recalled in the team comprising Azhar Ali, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

Other members are Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

Pakistan 'A' squad for four-day game against Australia



On September 24, the national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq has announced 14-member squad of Pakistan ‘A’ to face Australia in a four-day first-class game at ICC Academy, Dubai from September 29 to October 2, 2018. The team will depart for Dubai on September 26, 2018.

The selected players are: Sami Aslam, Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asad Shafiq (C), Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali, Agha Salman, Muhammad Rizwan (W.K), Waqas Masood, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Amir Yamin, Umaid Asif, Saud Shakeel

Team Management:

Hafiz Sajjad Akbar (Head Coach), Abdur Rehman (Assistant Coach), Abdul Majeed (Fielding Coach), Tauseef Ahmed (Team Manager), Hafiz Naeem Ur Rasul (Physiotherapist), M. Yasir Malik (Trainer), Usman Hashmi (Analyst)