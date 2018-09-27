Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, Badgam and Islamabad districts Thursday.



Kashmir Media Service reported that these killings raised the number of martyred youth to 18 since last Thursday.

The troops killed two youth at Panzan in Badgam and one in Dooru area of Islamabad during cordon and search operations.

Another youth, identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik was martyred when the troops resorted to unprovoked firing on his house in Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

Thousands of people defying curfew-like restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of the martyrs.