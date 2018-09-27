Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

World

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, Badgam and Islamabad districts Thursday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that these killings raised the number of martyred youth to 18 since last Thursday.

The troops killed two youth at Panzan in Badgam and one in Dooru area of Islamabad during cordon and search operations.

Another youth, identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik was martyred when the troops resorted to unprovoked firing on his house in Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

Thousands of people defying curfew-like restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of the martyrs. 

