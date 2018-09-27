I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has clarified that he has not sought immunity from prosecution in the 2014 sit-in case.

“I did not want or ask for immunity. However the Hon Judge is bound by Article 248 (2) which does not give him any choice as it states 'No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President or a Governor in any court during his term of office',” the president tweeted on Thursday.

The president's clarification came a day after an anti-terrorism court halted proceedings against him after he assumed office.

The PTI leader is being tried in the ATC for for 2014 sit-in under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on charges of inciting violence in the federal capital. He denies the allegations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of the accused in the dharna case, has already been granted permanent exemption by the court.