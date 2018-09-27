Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology over derogatory comments

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has tendered an apology for making derogatory remarks about PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in the National Assembly, Geo reportedd.

Members of the opposition made a brief walkout from the house in protest over Chaudhry’s remarks comments.

Khursheed Shah moved a privilege motion over Chaudhry’s tweet, in which he accused the former opposition leader of appointing 800 people in Radio Pakistan in just three days.

"These people looted Pakistan and had their cronies recruited in Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Radio Pakistan," the minister said.

At one stage the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser interrupted Chaudhry to maintain decorum, but he did not end his outburst, saying, "Khursheed Shah had appointed countless people in PIA, PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan gave top posts in the national carrier to his brother and cousin and then they tell us that we are running the country on funds.”

The information minister further said, "If you call a thief a thief, they get offended. The country cannot run like it has been for the past two to three decades.”

"A man who used to drive a cab abroad was appointed as director general of Radio Pakistan," he said, referring to a journalist.

"There should be strict accountability of thieves." When the NA speaker in response remarked that he should draft laws for this, Chauhdry said, "Laws are present but have not been implemented." "Had laws been implemented all these people would be behind bars," he added.

Opposition members strongly protested Chaudhry's remarks and staged a walkout.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said, "Members of assembly have respect but the information minister used derogatory language against us. I'm not saying that he has a low character but the words used by him are low."

He said: "Chauhdry should apologise to us and we will not attend proceedings till he apologises."

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also stepped in, asking the information minister to resign over his remakrs.

Following their walkout, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs approached the opposition members and convinced them to come back to the House.

As the session resumed, Chaudhry took to the floor once again and apologised.

"Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif asked me to apologize. so I apologise to Khursheed Shah and other members of the opposition," he added.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi

I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi
Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
US diplomat meets COAS

US diplomat meets COAS
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia signed three accords for grants: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia signed three accords for grants: Fawad Chaudhry

Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot