Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology over derogatory comments

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has tendered an apology for making derogatory remarks about PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in the National Assembly, Geo reportedd.



Members of the opposition made a brief walkout from the house in protest over Chaudhry’s remarks comments.

Khursheed Shah moved a privilege motion over Chaudhry’s tweet, in which he accused the former opposition leader of appointing 800 people in Radio Pakistan in just three days.

"These people looted Pakistan and had their cronies recruited in Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Radio Pakistan," the minister said.

At one stage the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser interrupted Chaudhry to maintain decorum, but he did not end his outburst, saying, "Khursheed Shah had appointed countless people in PIA, PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan gave top posts in the national carrier to his brother and cousin and then they tell us that we are running the country on funds.”

The information minister further said, "If you call a thief a thief, they get offended. The country cannot run like it has been for the past two to three decades.”

"A man who used to drive a cab abroad was appointed as director general of Radio Pakistan," he said, referring to a journalist.

"There should be strict accountability of thieves." When the NA speaker in response remarked that he should draft laws for this, Chauhdry said, "Laws are present but have not been implemented." "Had laws been implemented all these people would be behind bars," he added.

Opposition members strongly protested Chaudhry's remarks and staged a walkout.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said, "Members of assembly have respect but the information minister used derogatory language against us. I'm not saying that he has a low character but the words used by him are low."

He said: "Chauhdry should apologise to us and we will not attend proceedings till he apologises."

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also stepped in, asking the information minister to resign over his remakrs.

Following their walkout, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs approached the opposition members and convinced them to come back to the House.

As the session resumed, Chaudhry took to the floor once again and apologised.

"Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif asked me to apologize. so I apologise to Khursheed Shah and other members of the opposition," he added.



