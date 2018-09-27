Thu September 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

US diplomat meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: The incoming US Chargé d'Affaires to Pakistan, Ambassador Paul Jones called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ today (Thursday).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan were discussed, according to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

