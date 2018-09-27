Pakistan, Saudi Arabia signed three accords for grants: Fawad Chaudhry

Briefing the media about the decisions of federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday, Fawaz Chaudhry said, “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have inked three agreements for grant. The first delegation of Saudi Arabia comprising chief of its investment and petroleum ministers will be arriving Pakistan on Sunday.”

The minister added that the government is set to launch major operation against 100 big defaulters.

The meeting also decided to form a comprehensive policy for Afghan refugees besides launching anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, he added.

