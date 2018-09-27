Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Non-filers, Imran Khan’s ATMs benefitted from mini-budget, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP leaders were imprisoned during the military rules of Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf, adding they were ready to go to prison during Imran Khan’s government as well.

The PPP chairman made these remarks while talking to media persons outside the Parliament on Thursday.

"This is a selected government with a selected prime minister and selected ministers,” Bilawal said, taking a swipe at the PTI government which is facing allegations of vote fraud, a charge its denies.

Commenting on the mini-budget recently presented by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Bilawal Bhutto said it was anti-poor.

“PTI had promised to make the life of a common man easier after coming into power. But in reality injustice has been done with the poor through the budget,” he noted.

“The budget only benefits non-filers and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ATMs,” he claimed.

"I thought Finance Minister Asad Umar will introduce a friendly budget but it only provided relief to non-filers and will increase unemployment," he asserted.

Bilawal also regretted that the increase in gas and electricity prices was adversely affecting the poor. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi

I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi
Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology over derogatory comments

Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology over derogatory comments
US diplomat meets COAS

US diplomat meets COAS
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot