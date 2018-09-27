Non-filers, Imran Khan’s ATMs benefitted from mini-budget, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP leaders were imprisoned during the military rules of Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf, adding they were ready to go to prison during Imran Khan’s government as well.

The PPP chairman made these remarks while talking to media persons outside the Parliament on Thursday.

"This is a selected government with a selected prime minister and selected ministers,” Bilawal said, taking a swipe at the PTI government which is facing allegations of vote fraud, a charge its denies.

Commenting on the mini-budget recently presented by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Bilawal Bhutto said it was anti-poor.

“PTI had promised to make the life of a common man easier after coming into power. But in reality injustice has been done with the poor through the budget,” he noted.

“The budget only benefits non-filers and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ATMs,” he claimed.

"I thought Finance Minister Asad Umar will introduce a friendly budget but it only provided relief to non-filers and will increase unemployment," he asserted.

Bilawal also regretted that the increase in gas and electricity prices was adversely affecting the poor.