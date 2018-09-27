PPP destroyed national institutions by inducting cronies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan People’s Party destroyed all national institutions including Radio Pakistan by inducting its cronies during its tenure.



In a tweet, the minister said that the PPP leader Khursheed Shah inducted 800 persons in Radio Pakistan in three days only which caused Rs 70 million additional burden on the exchequer.

He said the government is drowning Rs 5 billion every year in Radio Pakistan, thanks to PPP vision-less policies.