Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

India’s highly acclaimed game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has named its first victor as it returned on screens for its tenth season.

During the super hit game show hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Binita Jain from Indian city of Assam became the first contestant of the season to walk home with Rs10 million.

Prior to Bintia, the contestants Somesh Kumar Choudhry and Sandip Savaliya, a ticket examiner and a graphic designer respectively had managed to walk out of the competition with Rs 25 lacs each after they were unable to answer the 13th question.

In the show’s last season none of the contestants could get their hands on the Rs70 million reward while one contestant named Anamika Majumdar was able to win Rs 1 crore before she quit the show unable to answer the question for the top prize.