Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

India’s highly acclaimed game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has named its first victor as it returned on screens for its tenth season.

During the super hit game show hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Binita Jain from Indian city of Assam became the first contestant of the season to walk home with Rs10 million.

Prior to Bintia, the contestants Somesh Kumar Choudhry and Sandip Savaliya, a ticket examiner and a graphic designer respectively had managed to walk out of the competition with Rs 25 lacs each after they were unable to answer the 13th question.

In the show’s last season none of the contestants could get their hands on the Rs70 million reward while one contestant named Anamika Majumdar was able to win Rs 1 crore before she quit the show unable to answer the question for the top prize.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

´Slaves to debt´: fashion models speak out about catwalk misery

´Slaves to debt´: fashion models speak out about catwalk misery
Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Mohammad Hanif prepping up to unveil new novel

Mohammad Hanif prepping up to unveil new novel

Grey's Anatomy may be bidding farewell to Meredith Grey, hints Ellen Pompeo

Grey's Anatomy may be bidding farewell to Meredith Grey, hints Ellen Pompeo
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot