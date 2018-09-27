Thu September 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan appeared evasive when asked about harassment allegations levelled on actor Nana Patekar.

Amidst the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Thugs of Hindustan', the actor was asked for his reaction on the fiasco that has arisen in B-Town after Indian model and actor Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual misdemeanor.

According to Indian journalist Akur Pathak the 'Sholay' actor took an obscure tone during the presser when presented with the question saying: “Neither am I Tanushree, not am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?"

On the other hand, acclaimed Bollywood star Aamir Khan expressed his remorse over the incident without picking a straight side.

“Without knowing anything I cannot comment on this. But if something has happened, it is always sad and people should investigate,” he stated.

Earlier, the 34-year-old model had stepped forth alleging that the 'Phir Hera Pheri' star had indulged in appropriate behavior back in 2008 whilst on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss'. Furthermore she has also accused the film’s director and choreographer of being involved in her abuse.

