Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs' corruption

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Pakistan

September 27, 2018

SC rejects Jahangir Tareen’s plea against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen’s against his disqualification.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab took up  the review petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leader Jahangir Tareen, who was disqualified on December 15 last year as well as of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, who sought to overturn the judgement exonerating PTI chief Imran Khan from all corruption charges.

The apex court had disqualified the PTI leader for not being honest in declaring his property in the United Kingdom.

In his review petition filed in the Supreme Court, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had contended that he could not present legal instruments and specific documents regarding his trust Shiny View Limited (SVL) and his property Hyde House in the earlier round of litigation because these were not in his personal knowledge, possession or control.

On Dec 15, 2017, the Supreme Court had absolved Imran Khan of all allegations of corruption but disqualified Mr Tareen for mis-declaration under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution--the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was held ineligible to hold any public office for life in the Panama Papers leaks case.

