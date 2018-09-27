Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is unarguably the most successful filmmaker of Bollywood having produced innumerable films that have reined people’s hearts forever.

The ace filmmaker is all set to put together his magnum opus that is going to star the biggest names of the film fraternity.

Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a photo that features Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all in one frame.

The picture was clicked at Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai residence showcasing all celebrities smiling widely to the camera.

Alia in the picture is seen twinning in red with her mentor and friend KJo, Ranbir has put his hand around Deepika and Ranveer and Shah Rukh and Aamir have sported a casual look.

The photo was shared by Karan alongside the following caption:

“The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!” and his followers agree. While some are calling it the “Photo of the day”, some are missing Salman Khan in it.





On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, while Ranveer is occupied with filming for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ will be hitting cinemas in November. Karan has also announced his next directorial 'Takht' which will go on floors in 2019.