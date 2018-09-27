Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs' corruption

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Indo-Pak thaw: what went wrong?

World

AFP
September 27, 2018

Adultery no longer a crime in India

NEW DELHI: India’s top court Thursday ruled that adultery is no longer a crime, declaring a colonial-era law that punished the offence with jail time unconstitutional and discriminatory against women.

The more than century-old law prescribed that any man who slept with a married woman without her husband’s permission had committed adultery, a crime carrying a five-year prison term.

"Thinking of adultery from a point of view of criminality is a retrograde step," unanimously declared the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

Women could not file a complaint under the archaic law nor be held liable for adultery themselves, making it solely the realm of men.

The court said the law deprived women of dignity and individual choice, and treated them as the property of men.

It also said that adultery, while valid grounds for divorce, was a private matter.

The court upheld the legality of the crime in 1954, arguing that in adultery "it is commonly accepted that it is the man who is the seducer, and not the women".

A petitioner had challenged the law earlier this year, describing it as discriminatory.

Kavanaugh assault accuser Dr. Ford feared he would ´rape´ her

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 27, 2018

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Viral video: Watch a fur seal slaps kayaker with octopus

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

