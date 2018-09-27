Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 27, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 27, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’re bursting with energy today. Go after what you want; do what you want. Others will sense your power and step aside.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Behind-the-scenes research can yield excellent results today. However, you might be dealing with a hidden enemy. Be on guard for anyone who does not have your best interests at heart.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is great day for group activities, especially competitive sports or games. You’re eager to show others what your hopes and dreams for the future are.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your ambition is aroused! This is the day to go after what you want. Demand the advantage because, basically, you already have it.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Do anything to broaden your experience of the world today. Learn something new. Travel somewhere. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Talk to people from different bacgrounds.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will defend your best interests today, which is why this is a good day to discuss shared property, inheritances and how to divide something. You’re ready to draw a line in the sand.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be vigorous and lively today! You will stand your ground, and so will they. At some point, a little compromise will be necessary, don’t you think?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your high energy will guarantee that you can accomplish a lot at work today. No doubt you will be delegating to others as well. Go, go, go.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A playful day! This is a fabulous time for competitive sports or doing anything you want to come out on top in. You feel prankish and energetic!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will get a lot done today with respect to renovating, shoving furniture around and making improvements at home.You know what you want, and you’re prepared to act on it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Communication with others will be direct and forthright, which makes this a great day for those of you who sell, write, act, teach or promote. Everyone will fall under the spell of your words.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Although you’re prepared to work hard to earn money today, you are equally eager to spend it! Cash is flying in both directions.