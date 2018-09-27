Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Indo-Pak thaw: what went wrong?

Indo-Pak thaw: what went wrong?

World

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Share

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 27, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 27, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’re bursting with energy today. Go after what you want; do what you want. Others will sense your power and step aside.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Behind-the-scenes research can yield excellent results today. However, you might be dealing with a hidden enemy. Be on guard for anyone who does not have your best interests at heart.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is great day for group activities, especially competitive sports or games. You’re eager to show others what your hopes and dreams for the future are.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your ambition is aroused! This is the day to go after what you want. Demand the advantage because, basically, you already have it.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Do anything to broaden your experience of the world today. Learn something new. Travel somewhere. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Talk to people from different bacgrounds.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will defend your best interests today, which is why this is a good day to discuss shared property, inheritances and how to divide something. You’re ready to draw a line in the sand.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be vigorous and lively today! You will stand your ground, and so will they. At some point, a little compromise will be necessary, don’t you think?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your high energy will guarantee that you can accomplish a lot at work today. No doubt you will be delegating to others as well. Go, go, go.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A playful day! This is a fabulous time for competitive sports or doing anything you want to come out on top in. You feel prankish and energetic!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will get a lot done today with respect to renovating, shoving furniture around and making improvements at home.You know what you want, and you’re prepared to act on it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Communication with others will be direct and forthright, which makes this a great day for those of you who sell, write, act, teach or promote. Everyone will fall under the spell of your words.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Although you’re prepared to work hard to earn money today, you are equally eager to spend it! Cash is flying in both directions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Kavanaugh assault accuser Dr. Ford feared he would ´rape´ her

Kavanaugh assault accuser Dr. Ford feared he would ´rape´ her
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Trump faces pushback on Iran at UN Security Council

Trump faces pushback on Iran at UN Security Council
Load More load more

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Magnificent Hazard ends Liverpool´s 100 percent start

Magnificent Hazard ends Liverpool´s 100 percent start

Photos & Videos

Viral video: Watch a fur seal slaps kayaker with octopus

Viral video: Watch a fur seal slaps kayaker with octopus
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump