'My strength, my soulmate': Virat Kohli's endearing post for Anushka

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli, who was recently conferred country’s highest sporting award, 'The Khel Ratna', tweeted an adorable post that depicts strength of his love for his wife Anushka Sharma.

Sharing the Bollywood's stylish star's photo on his Instagram, the skipper of Indian cricket team wrote about her; "The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate.”





The cricketer's soulmate, Anushka Sharma, was among the guests to add to his bliss with her presence at the most memorable moment of Kholi's life when he received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind.



The actress was seen cheering for Virat along with his mother, Saroj Kohli, and brother, Vikas Kohli.



A day after that prestigious event Virat Kohli shared his adorable post about her soulmate.

Anushka has also same feelings for her spouse Kholi as recently she, in a show, had opened up about her marriage, saying: “I am married to the world’s greatest man.”



Virat is the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to receive the honour.

