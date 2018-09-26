Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has said that the Paralympic Contingent of boys and girls have inspired him a lot.



In a Twitter message, Shah Rukh Khan thanked the Paralympic Committee of India to allow him to get inspired by the Paralympic Contingent of boys and girls.

King Khan added that he learnt the lesson of celebrating incompleteness with grit and courage.

He extended his love and best wishes to all of them.