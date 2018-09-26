Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 26, 2018

Manchester United knocked out of the League Cup by Derby

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho was left red-faced amid fresh talk of a rift with Paul Pogba as Manchester United crashed to a shock penalty shoot-out defeat against Frank Lampard´s Derby in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Just hours after Mourinho reportedly told unsettled star Pogba that he would never captain the team again, there was a bitter pill for the United manager to swallow as second tier Derby sprang a major surprise in the third round at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata put United ahead in the opening moments, but Harry Wilson equalised and, after the hosts had goalkeeper Sergio Romero sent off, Jack Marriott gave Derby the lead with just five minutes left.

Marouane Fellaini headed United´s equaliser deep into stoppage-time to make it 2-2, yet even that couldn´t dig Mourinho out of trouble as Derby won the shoot-out 8-7.

