Punjab CM orders removal of Adiala superintendent over Nawaz-Abbasi prison photos

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the dismissal of Adiala jail superintendent from services due to a meeting between former premier Nawaz Sharif and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the prison, Geo News reported.

Nawaz Sharif, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz, who were released on September 19 from prison, were photographed with Abbasi in the office of the jail superintendent.

According to Geo, the pictures went viral on social media, stirring a controversy.

Chief Minister Buzdar rejected an inquiry report and ordered that Superintendent Saeedullah Gondal be suspended.

The inquiry, prepared by the committee comprising DIG Prisons Multan and AIG Judicial Malik Safdar, had cleared Gondal of any responsibility and instead held deputy superintendent and other officials responsible, sources said.

The chief minister also ordered an inquiry against DIG Prisons Rawalpindi.