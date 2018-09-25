Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Sports

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mushtaq Ahmed urges cricket fans not to panic despite India losses

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has put his weight behind the cricket team which has come under fire from fans over its two consecutive losses against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018.

In the first match, Pakistan lost to their arch-rivals by eight wickets before being thrashed by nine wickets in the second encounter on Sunday. 

Former players and fans have strongly denounced the team’s embarrassing defeats in the Asia Cup.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mushtaq Ahmed defended Sarfraz Ahmed’s team, reminding the nation of Pakistan’s recent success in the Champions Trophy and England tour.

“This team won Champions Trophy, had a spectacular test series against England in English conditions, became No 1 in T20 and improved ODI & Test rankings. This all is NOT a fluke. Support these young kids. No need to panic. Just learn from these mistakes & return as #Champions,” Mushtaq tweeted.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Afghanistan win toss, bat against India in Asia Cup Super Four

Afghanistan win toss, bat against India in Asia Cup Super Four
Virat Kohli conferred with India’s highest sporting award

Virat Kohli conferred with India’s highest sporting award
Find out who made the cut on Waqar Younis' All Time World's XI!

Find out who made the cut on Waqar Younis' All Time World's XI!

Cricket: Starc ready to carry burden of lone paceman against Pakistan

Cricket: Starc ready to carry burden of lone paceman against Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Shehzad completes century against India

Asia Cup 2018: Shehzad completes century against India
Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

Virat Kohli conferred with India’s highest sporting award

Virat Kohli conferred with India’s highest sporting award
Mushtaq Ahmed urges cricket fans not to panic despite India losses

Mushtaq Ahmed urges cricket fans not to panic despite India losses

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle

'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy