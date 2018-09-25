Mushtaq Ahmed urges cricket fans not to panic despite India losses

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has put his weight behind the cricket team which has come under fire from fans over its two consecutive losses against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018.

In the first match, Pakistan lost to their arch-rivals by eight wickets before being thrashed by nine wickets in the second encounter on Sunday.

Former players and fans have strongly denounced the team’s embarrassing defeats in the Asia Cup.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mushtaq Ahmed defended Sarfraz Ahmed’s team, reminding the nation of Pakistan’s recent success in the Champions Trophy and England tour.

“This team won Champions Trophy, had a spectacular test series against England in English conditions, became No 1 in T20 and improved ODI & Test rankings. This all is NOT a fluke. Support these young kids. No need to panic. Just learn from these mistakes & return as #Champions,” Mushtaq tweeted.