Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

Not failing; only flailing

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Sports

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Mohamed Salah clinches FIFA's goal of the year award

LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won  FIFA's Puskás Award for his physical goal against  Everton. The goal, which received 38% of fan voting, took place on a snowy December night, where Salah swerved past two defenders and shot past a third to put his team ahead.

After clinching the FIFA's goal of the year award, the 25-year-old Liverpool forward said; "I'm very happy and very proud." He added; "I have to thank everyone who voted for me."

Meanwhile, the Croatia and Real Madrid star midfielder Luka Modric was awarded Best FIFA men's player of 2018, beating out former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

FIFA's Puskás Award -- named after the celebrated Hungarian former Real Madrid player -- is awarded to the goal of the year, determined entirely by fan voting.

