Mohamed Salah clinches FIFA's goal of the year award

LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won FIFA's Puskás Award for his physical goal against Everton. The goal, which received 38% of fan voting, took place on a snowy December night, where Salah swerved past two defenders and shot past a third to put his team ahead.

After clinching the FIFA's goal of the year award, the 25-year-old Liverpool forward said; "I'm very happy and very proud." He added; "I have to thank everyone who voted for me."

Meanwhile, the Croatia and Real Madrid star midfielder Luka Modric was awarded Best FIFA men's player of 2018, beating out former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

FIFA's Puskás Award -- named after the celebrated Hungarian former Real Madrid player -- is awarded to the goal of the year, determined entirely by fan voting.