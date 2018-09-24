Polish air chief visits PAF headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Polish air chief on Monday visited Pakistan Air Force headquarters and discussed ways to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between two countries.



Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan received Brigadier General Jacek PSZCZOLA, Chief of Polish Air Force upon his arrival today. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour.

Chief of Polish Air Force paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument. Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest. The Chief of Polish Air Force lauded the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan appreciated the enviable relations between both the air forces and also acknowledged the key role played by pioneering Polish officers in the development and modernization of PAF in its early years.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between two countries in general and air forces in particular.