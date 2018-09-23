Pakistani chefs participating in Indian food festival denied visa amidst tensions

LAHORE: Six Pakistani chefs had their visas rejected by the Indian government on Saturday, restricting them from participating in the World Heritage Cuisine and Food Festival that will be held in October in Amritsar.

The rejection of the visas came in the middle of the intensifying pressures between the neighboring countries after the Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj pulled out from making dialogue with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, earlier this week.

The visas to the Pakistani chefs were denied on the basis of the political tensions between the countries, stated the Indian government.

The food festival is initiated by World Cultural Culinary Heritage Committee of the World Association of Chefs Societies (WorldChef)- a global network of chef associations in the French capital of Paris.

It was reported by Geo News that the chefs who were denied the visa have registered an official complaint regarding the matter in opposition to the Indian government, to the WorldChef’s secretary general.

The event is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 14, featuring representation through chefs of over 40 countries.