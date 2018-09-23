Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly
Pakistan reacts to cancellation of Pak-India Foreign Ministers meeting

Pakistan reacts to cancellation of Pak-India Foreign Ministers meeting

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to introduce a new local government system in several parts of the country in the first phase of reforms , Geo News reported on Sunday.

The TV channel reported that according to the draft prepared by the federal government in the first phase directly elected Mayors would be administrative heads of districts in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Deputy Mayor would be administrator of Tehsils under the new system.

Under the new system, police and district administration would report to the Mayor who would also had financial powers.

Under the new system, the mayors would also have the powers to assess the performance of police and administrative heads and prepared reports in this regard.

The district government would also run departments  of health and education and lower judiciary and would have complete financial independence.

Provincial chief ministers would have no powers to interfere in the matters of local government system.

Sources told Geo News that Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair a high level meeting in Lahore today (Sunday) to hold consultation on the new local government system.

The meeting is expected to approve the reforms.

The sources further said one of the suggestions given by the allies also advocates retaining Nazims and Naib Nazims of the old local government system.

Consultations regarding the new local government systems in Sindh and Balochistan have not been initiated yet.

The government may get the new local government system law approved from the National and provincial assemblies. It also has the option  of  presidential ordinance on the table, the source said. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
FM Qureshi arrives in Washington

FM Qureshi arrives in Washington

Flood alert issued as Punjab likely to hit with heavy rain

Flood alert issued as Punjab likely to hit with heavy rain
Imran Khan to get update on 100-Day Agenda in Lahore visit

Imran Khan to get update on 100-Day Agenda in Lahore visit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Boxing: Wilder and Fury to fight for world title on December 1

Boxing: Wilder and Fury to fight for world title on December 1
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport