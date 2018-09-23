Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to introduce a new local government system in several parts of the country in the first phase of reforms , Geo News reported on Sunday.

The TV channel reported that according to the draft prepared by the federal government in the first phase directly elected Mayors would be administrative heads of districts in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Deputy Mayor would be administrator of Tehsils under the new system.

Under the new system, police and district administration would report to the Mayor who would also had financial powers.

Under the new system, the mayors would also have the powers to assess the performance of police and administrative heads and prepared reports in this regard.

The district government would also run departments of health and education and lower judiciary and would have complete financial independence.

Provincial chief ministers would have no powers to interfere in the matters of local government system.

Sources told Geo News that Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair a high level meeting in Lahore today (Sunday) to hold consultation on the new local government system.

The meeting is expected to approve the reforms.

The sources further said one of the suggestions given by the allies also advocates retaining Nazims and Naib Nazims of the old local government system.

Consultations regarding the new local government systems in Sindh and Balochistan have not been initiated yet.

The government may get the new local government system law approved from the National and provincial assemblies. It also has the option of presidential ordinance on the table, the source said.