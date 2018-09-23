Earthquake jolts Lahore

Print Story
LAHORE: A mild earthquake jolted Lahore and surrounding Punjab cities on Sunday morning, with reports of people rushing out of their houses and buildings, Geo News reported.
According to initial reports, quake was felt in Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Chiniot and other cities.
