Sun September 23, 2018
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

Pakistan reacts to cancellation of Pak-India Foreign Ministers meeting

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

FM Qureshi arrives in Washington

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minsiter Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in US to attend the United Nation's General Assembly session.

The minister landed in Washington from where he travel to New York after staying a day in US capital.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janhua is accompanying the minister in his visit during which he would also hold meetings with foreign ministers of several countries.

On September 29, he would address the 7th session of UN's General Assembly.

According to Geo News, the foreign minister would present Pakstan's viewpoint on global issues and highlight the atrocities India is committing against Kashmiris.

His Indian counterpart is also scheduled to address the session. 

