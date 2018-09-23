FM Qureshi arrives in Washington

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minsiter Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in US to attend the United Nation's General Assembly session.

The minister landed in Washington from where he travel to New York after staying a day in US capital.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janhua is accompanying the minister in his visit during which he would also hold meetings with foreign ministers of several countries.

On September 29, he would address the 7th session of UN's General Assembly.

According to Geo News, the foreign minister would present Pakstan's viewpoint on global issues and highlight the atrocities India is committing against Kashmiris.

His Indian counterpart is also scheduled to address the session.