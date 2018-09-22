President Arif Alvi condoles Amal's death

President Arif Alvi paid a visit to the residence of parents Amal on Saturday to condole her death caused by a stray bullet hitting her in Karachi.

The President offered his sympathies for the family of the departed minor, inquiring about the incident that had taken place on the eve of Independence Day on August 13.

Authorities were ordered by President Alvi to launch a thorough probe into the incident.

Ten-year-old Amal Umer had succumbed to her wounds after falling prey to a stray bullet that was fired by a police officer aiming to hit the robber who had mugged her family a few minutes prior.