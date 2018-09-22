Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Many veteran cricketers have biopics filmed on them, but Virat Kohli has surprised his fans with another acting debut this weekend.

Kohli took to Twitter with a poster of him posing like a superhero, titled ‘Introducing Virat Kohli, Trailer the Movie’ mentioned to kick off on September 28 this year.

“Another debut after 10 years, can't wait! #TrailerTheMovie,” the batsman tweeted Friday.

Reports have speculated that “This will be the biggest debut of the century”, while other reports have suggested it could be about a short film or an ad for the brand Wrogn whose shirt Kohli is donning in the poster.

Kohli’s spouse, Anushka Sharma also has a new film 'Sui Dhaaga' slated to release on the same day, to which there are reports suggesting that this promotional could be related to her upcoming film.

However, the star cricketer or his team is yet to give their official words on his apparent acting debut.

