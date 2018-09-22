Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

ISLAMABAD: People posed for selfies with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as they found the country's top diplomat among them waiting in a queue at the Islamabad International Airport.



The Foreign Minister was at the Airport to take a flight to the United States where he would attend United Nation's General Assembly session.

Footage showed travellers shaking hands with the minister and posing for selfies.

The PTI government has expressed it willingness to shun the pomp and protocol with which top officials often travel in the country.

The government, however, has comer under criticism from opposition parties after reports emerged of some ministers following the footsteps of their predecessors.

Critics have urged the government to focus on implementing its agenda instead of indulging in populism.



