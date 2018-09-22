Fri September 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

ISLAMABAD: People posed for selfies with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as they found the country's top diplomat among them waiting in a queue at  the Islamabad International Airport.

The Foreign Minister was at the Airport to take a flight to the United States where he would attend United Nation's General Assembly session.

Footage showed travellers shaking hands with the  minister and posing for selfies.


The PTI government  has  expressed it willingness to shun the pomp and protocol with which top officials often travel in the country.

The government, however, has comer under criticism from opposition parties after  reports emerged of some ministers  following the footsteps of their predecessors.

Critics have  urged the government to focus on  implementing its agenda instead of indulging in populism.  


