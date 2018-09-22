Ban on pillion riding lifted in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday lifted three-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi after a peaceful observance of Ashura. However, enforcement of Muharram security plan would continue.

As per details, the pillion riding, which had been banned from 8th to 10th Muharram to ensure security, was lifted after 12:00 midnight on Friday.



The mobile phone networks have also started functioning in the city with full pace. While, the containers , which were used to block roads, were also removed .



Sindh government made strict security measures to avoid any untoward during Muharram.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed inspected the security arrangements in the city.