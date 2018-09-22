Fri September 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Ban on pillion riding lifted in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government  on Friday  lifted three-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi after a peaceful observance of Ashura. However, enforcement of Muharram security plan would continue.

As per details, the pillion riding, which had been banned from 8th to 10th Muharram to ensure security, was lifted after 12:00 midnight on Friday.

The mobile phone networks have also started functioning in the city with full pace. While, the containers , which were used to block roads, were also  removed .

Sindh government  made strict security measures to avoid any untoward during Muharram. 

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed inspected the security arrangements in the city.

