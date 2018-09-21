Fri September 21, 2018
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strike $10 billion deal, claims PTI leader Usman Dar

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Dam politics

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

World

AFP
September 21, 2018

At least 15 killed in Afghanistan bus crash: officials

Herat, Afghanistan: At least 15 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck in western Afghanistan on Friday, officials said, in the second major traffic accident this month.

Another 30 were wounded in the early morning crash in Bakwa district of Farah province, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib told AFP.

The bus had been travelling from Herat province to the southern province of Kandahar when the accident happened.

At least three women and two children were among the casualties, Nasir Mehri, spokesman for the Farah governor, told AFP.

The dead were all bus passengers, he added.

It was not clear how the crash happened but accidents involving long-distance passenger buses are fairly common in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people were killed and another 25 wounded in an accident involving a bus and a truck in Kandahar province.

