Thu September 20, 2018
World

AFP
September 20, 2018

Multiple fatalities at shooting in US warehouse complex: authorities

WASHINGTON: An unidentified assailant opened fire Thursday at a warehouse complex north of the US city of Baltimore, killing and wounding multiple people, authorities said.

A lone suspect was in critical condition at a local hospital, according to Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. Police would not confirm reports the shooter was a woman.

"I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities," Gahler said.

