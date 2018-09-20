Multiple fatalities at shooting in US warehouse complex: authorities

WASHINGTON: An unidentified assailant opened fire Thursday at a warehouse complex north of the US city of Baltimore, killing and wounding multiple people, authorities said.



A lone suspect was in critical condition at a local hospital, according to Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. Police would not confirm reports the shooter was a woman.

"I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities," Gahler said.