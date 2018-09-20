Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

A passenger aboard an Indian plane posted a video on Twitter showing travllers using oxygen masks after dozens of passengers were left bleeding from their ears and noses.



The incident occurred on Jet Airways flight after the crew forgot to flick a switch regulating cabin air pressure.

"Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur," tweeted Dharshak Hathi upoloading footage on Twitter.

"Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me," he said.

According to AFP, The plane carrying 166 passengers landed back in Mumbai and those affected were given medical attention while alternative flights were arranged, Jet Airways said.