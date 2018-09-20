Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
PM Imran Khan performs Umrah ahead of meeting with Saudi King

PM Imran Khan performs Umrah ahead of meeting with Saudi King

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned to Pakistan after visiting Saudi Arabia and  the United Arab Emirates  (UAE), according to Geo News on Thursday.

During his first official visit, the prime minister met with Saudi King Shah Salman, Prine Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed matters of mutual interest. 

He also visited holy cities of Madina and Makkah to perform Umrah.

Khan arrived   in UAE after concluding his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

 He was accompanied  by  Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Razzaq Daud  and other officials during his visit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to stand by each other at all times

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to stand by each other at all times
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund

PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!

Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook