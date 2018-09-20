Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Sports

REUTERS
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

MANCHESTER: Manchester City looked far from potential Champions League winners as they fell to a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday with a flat performance leaving them with plenty of work to do to progress from Group F.

The Premier League champions, favourites with some bookmakers to win Europe´s top club competition this season, were well below their best throughout and now face a serious challenge to progress from a group which also features Germany´s Hoffenheim and Ukraine´s Shakhtar Donetsk.

City manager Pep Guardiola, serving a suspension, was forced to watch the game from the stands as his assistant Mikel Arteta took charge and it was a frustrating night for the pair, whose side have now lost four games in a row in the Champions League.

In contrast to a flat-looking City, Bruno Genesio´s Lyon delivered a tactically superb display, defending in numbers to nullify City´s normally dangerous forward line and then counter-attacking at pace.

The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute through Maxwel Cornet, who drove home after Fabian Delph made a hash of clearing a Nabil Fekir cross from the left.

Gabriel Jesus, City´s Brazilian striker, had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down but that was one of the few moments in which he really threatened in the box.

Ilkay Gundogan had an effort disallowed after Italian referee Daniele Orsato ruled that Raheem Sterling was offside but City´s frustrations in attack were not their only problems.

Fekir, who was strongly linked with a move to City´s Premier League rivals Liverpool in the close season, then made it 2-0 to the French side in the 43rd minute, bursting clear and beating Ederson with a low drive after Fernandinho had given up possession in midfield.

It could even have been 3-0 when Memphis Depay hit the post on the hour after a magnificent through ball from Tanguy Ndombele but after that let-off City earned themselves a lifeline through Bernardo Silva, who produced a smart finish after a superb jinking run from substitute Leroy Sane.

City´s attempts to get an equaliser, however, were foiled by a combination of a well-drilled Lyon defence, which kept chances to a minimum, goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who produced a fine save to deny substitute Sergio Aguero and some poor decision-making from City´s forwards.

The defeat was a fourth straight Champions League disappointment for City, who lost both legs of last season´s quarter-final against Liverpool and the second leg of their last-16 clash against Basel.

"Really disappointing. To concede two goals like we did is very frustrating," said City defender John Stones.

"We came in at halftime a bit deflated. We picked ourselves up and played a better second half but it was frustrating."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan routed by India but both to play in Super Four

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan routed by India but both to play in Super Four

Bangladesh passes controversial digital security law despite protests

Bangladesh passes controversial digital security law despite protests
Nishikori downs Metz champion in first match since US Open semi-final run

Nishikori downs Metz champion in first match since US Open semi-final run
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund

PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!

Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook