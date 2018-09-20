Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Business

AFP
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

HONG KONG: Alibaba founder Jack Ma said his ambitious pledge to create one million jobs in the US had been scuppered by the trade row between Beijing and Washington, Chinese state news reported Thursday.

The billionaire owner of China´s largest online shopping portal made the headline-grabbing promise to Donald Trump last year, as Beijing courted the then-newly elected president.

But Ma told Xinhua that his pledge had been made on the basis of continued cooperation and trade growth between the US and China, and would now be difficult to fulfill.

"However, the previous basis for trade has been undermined," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

"But we will continue to work hard to promote the healthy development of China-US trade."

Ma´s bold pledge following his January 2017 meeting at Trump Tower was greeted with scepticism by analysts at the time, who said the move was more about good PR than substance.

One million jobs would be close to one percent of all jobs in the United States -- meaning that successfully delivering on the pledge would make Alibaba one of the country´s largest private employers.

In April Ma doubled down on his pledge, claiming 10 million jobs could be created "if China and the US maintain good trade relations".

But the trade dispute between the world´s top two economies has swiftly escalated since Trump took office, with a series of tit-for-tat tariffs brought on billions of dollars´ worth of goods by both countries.

This week Trump said he would press ahead with 10 percent levies on $200 billion of imports -- on top of $50 billion already targeted -- prompting Beijing to target another $60 billion of US goods with five to 10 percent taxes.

Ma pointed to business opportunities in other regions such as Europe, South America, Russia and Africa, Xinhua said.

"There are still many things that Chinese companies should and can do. They still have many opportunities despite the trade frictions between China and the U.S.," Ma said.

"Trade is not a weapon and cannot be used for wars," he added. "Trade should be the propeller of peace."

Ma announced this month he would step down as head of the pioneering Chinese e-commerce giant in one year, handing over to CEO and anointed successor Daniel Zhang.

He has expressed a desire to follow in the philanthropic footsteps of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

"I´m just 54, and I still have at least 16 years to do something new," Ma told Xinhua. "It´s exciting to have more than a dozen years to take on a new career."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

PM Imran, Saudi Prince discuss trade, investment

PM Imran, Saudi Prince discuss trade, investment
Complete text of Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018

Complete text of Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018
Canada´s Trudeau under growing pressure to get NAFTA deal done

Canada´s Trudeau under growing pressure to get NAFTA deal done
Alibaba's Jack Ma says US-China trade friction could last 20 years

Alibaba's Jack Ma says US-China trade friction could last 20 years
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia

Ronaldo sent off but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund

PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!

Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook