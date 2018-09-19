Nishikori downs Metz champion in first match since US Open semi-final run

METZ, France: Japan´s Kei Nishikori returned to action for the first time since losing in the US Open semi-finals with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over defending champion Peter Gojowczyk in the Metz second round Wednesday.

World number 12 Nishikori defeated the 45th-ranked Gojowczyk in 94 minutes and will face either Ugo Humbert of France or Georgia´s Nikoloz Basilashvili for a semi-final place.

Nishikori made the semi-finals at the US Open earlier this month but was easily defeated in straight sets by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.