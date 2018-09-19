Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 19, 2018

PTI respects court decision in Sharif family case: Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) respected the decision of Islamabad High Court in the case of Sharif family.

In a statement issued by Central Media Department of PTI in reaction to the verdict of Islamabad High Court, the minister said, "We totally respect the courts. The courts are free in Pakistan. We considered it our obligation to respect the court decision of today as we respected decisions in the past."

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent and autonomous institution.

“NAB acted on its own and the government had no role in it”, he stated.

He said the government and people wanted action against persons involved in corruption.

The nation wanted that its looted wealth should be brought back and the government would ensure achievement of this basic target, he added.

Fawad said the nation had no doubt about the role of Sharif family, which could not prove from where it got billions of rupees.

He said the decision of today came on procedural basis, adding the case would move forward and the law would take its own course.

