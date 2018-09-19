Wed September 19, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

A scene from an Indian movie featuring Mithun Chakraborti, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrongly shown Pakistan's Lahore based Arfa Technology Park as that of the headquarters of  the country's principal intelligence agency, ISI.

The mistake was pointed out by Umar Saif, one of Pakistan's top IT experts.

Saif used his Twitter account to share the scene: "“Arfa Technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers,”.

Ever since the the IT expert tweeted the scene, Pakistani are trolling Bollywood for getting the facts wrong.


