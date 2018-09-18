Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Naval chief holds meeting with US officials

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to the United States to attend the 23rd International Seapower Symposium-2018 met various dignitaries there.

According to a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief held separate meetings with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, Acting Asia Pacific (DoD Policy), Randall Shriver, President Center for New American Security, Richard Fontaine, Vice President Heritage, Dr.

James Jay Carafano and Chief Executive Officer Atlantic Council, Fredrick Kempe.

The Symposium which started on September 18 will conclude on September 23. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence ties and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan and US shared common perspective of having stable, secure and peaceful maritime environment to support global economy.

Overall Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fightagainst terrorism and particularly Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security were also highlighted.

The Admiral reiterated the need for enhancing global efforts to effectively confront the trans-nationalchallenges and threats in the maritime domain.

The US dignitaries appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan for maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain.

