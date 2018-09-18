Wasim Akram congratulates Zulfi Bukhari

LAHORE: Former skipper Wasim Akram has congratulated Zulfi Bukhari on his appointment as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis.



In his message on twitter, Wasim Akram said, “So glad to see a young dynamic face in the cabinet. Naya Pakistan has arrived. Zulfi Bukhari representing our Overseas Pakistanis. Congrats @sayedzbukhari.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.

In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of Schedule-VA of the said Rules, the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint, with effect from 14th September, 2018, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, with the status of Minister of State, the notification reads.

With this appointment, the strength of Federal Cabinet has swelled to 32.