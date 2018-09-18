Top court decides to club all cases of school fee hike

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, while issuing notices to private schools, clubbed all pending cases challenging fee hike by private educational institutions.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday decided to club all pending case before the High Courts of the country and top court.

Declaring the case maintainable, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made eight private schools a party to the case.

"The schools have to defend themselves," the top judge remarked.

The apex court will begin hearing the case on October 4.It is pertinent to note that petitions against fee hikes imposed by private schools are being heard by the Sindh High Court, Islamabad High Court, Lahore High Court and Peshawar High Court.

A full bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) had declared that increasing private schools’ tuition fee more than five per cent of the last fee schedule was illegal.

The court also directed the schools to either refund the excess amount or adjust it in future fees within three months.

According to the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, all decisions pertaining to education will fall under the domain of provincial governments, which are also responsible for the curriculum and all other matters pertaining to schools.