Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

Pakistan

APP
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Top court decides to club all cases of school fee hike

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, while issuing notices to private schools, clubbed all pending cases challenging fee hike by private educational institutions.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday decided to club all pending case before the High Courts of the country and top court.

Declaring the case maintainable, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made eight private schools a party to the case.

"The schools have to defend themselves," the top judge remarked.

The apex court will begin hearing the case on October 4.It is pertinent to note that petitions against fee hikes imposed by private schools are being heard by the Sindh High Court, Islamabad High Court, Lahore High Court and Peshawar High Court.

A full bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) had declared that increasing private schools’ tuition fee more than five per cent of the last fee schedule was illegal.

The court also directed the schools to either refund the excess amount or adjust it in future fees within three months.

According to the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, all decisions pertaining to education will fall under the domain of provincial governments, which are also responsible for the curriculum and all other matters pertaining to schools.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia
Wasim Akram congratulates Zulfi Bukhari

Wasim Akram congratulates Zulfi Bukhari
Ashura security: Mobile phone service to shut down in Karachi for three days

Ashura security: Mobile phone service to shut down in Karachi for three days
Sharjeel Memon named co-accused in liquor case

Sharjeel Memon named co-accused in liquor case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Ton-up Dhawan guides India plunder 385 against Hong Kong

Ton-up Dhawan guides India plunder 385 against Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook